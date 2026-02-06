Menu

Crime

Arrested Western University students were making bombs, firearms, police allege

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 6, 2026 1:10 pm
2 min read
London Police vehicle in London, Ont., on April 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne. View image in full screen
A trespassing investigation in London, Ont., is morphing into a probe that has police accusing four men of actively making explosives and firearms.

London police said Friday their investigation, which began with responding to a Jan. 24 trespassing call at Western University, has led them to lay dozens of charges against the men since their initial arrest.

It has also seen investigators utilize the help of the RCMP and police forces in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., for their probe.

“We know many in the community have concerns. Our priority is keeping everyone informed while protecting the integrity of the investigation,” police said in a Friday news release.

“The accused’s motives are still under investigation.”

Around 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 24, London police officers were called to assist the Western University Special Constable Service regarding a trespasser in custody. Police said in a news release the special constables arrested a man after a foot pursuit on campus; officers also found a loaded handgun at the scene of the arrest.

Investigators determined a second man had been involved in the trespassing incident and eventually went to a residence near Chesham Avenue and Chesham Place. There, officers found hazardous chemicals capable of being used to create explosives, leading to the arrest of two additional individuals connected to the home.

Explosive disposal technicians secured the home, and it has been under police guard since. Search warrants were also executed in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Police said Friday additional firearms and several explosives were found late last week.

“Over the weekend, officers conducted the safe and controlled disposal of the explosives in the northeast end of the city, following strict procedures and safety protocols,” police said.

“Based on items seized during the original and subsequent search warrants outside of the city, investigators believe the accused were manufacturing firearms and explosives.”

Investigators added the four men they’ve arrested are Western University students. The school, which told Global News last week it was assisting police, did not return a comment request by publication.

Jerry Tong, 27, from Ottawa and three men from London — Zekun Wang, 26, Fei Han, 25 and Feiyang Ji, 21 — face multiple charges, including possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and unlawful possession of explosives.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

— With files from Global News’ Prisha Dev

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

