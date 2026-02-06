Arrested Western University students were making bombs, firearms, police allege

Send this page to someone via email

A trespassing investigation in London, Ont., is morphing into a probe that has police accusing four men of actively making explosives and firearms.

London police said Friday their investigation, which began with responding to a Jan. 24 trespassing call at Western University, has led them to lay dozens of charges against the men since their initial arrest.

It has also seen investigators utilize the help of the RCMP and police forces in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., for their probe.

“We know many in the community have concerns. Our priority is keeping everyone informed while protecting the integrity of the investigation,” police said in a Friday news release.

“The accused’s motives are still under investigation.”

Around 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 24, London police officers were called to assist the Western University Special Constable Service regarding a trespasser in custody. Police said in a news release the special constables arrested a man after a foot pursuit on campus; officers also found a loaded handgun at the scene of the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators determined a second man had been involved in the trespassing incident and eventually went to a residence near Chesham Avenue and Chesham Place. There, officers found hazardous chemicals capable of being used to create explosives, leading to the arrest of two additional individuals connected to the home.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Explosive disposal technicians secured the home, and it has been under police guard since. Search warrants were also executed in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Police said Friday additional firearms and several explosives were found late last week.

“Over the weekend, officers conducted the safe and controlled disposal of the explosives in the northeast end of the city, following strict procedures and safety protocols,” police said.

“Based on items seized during the original and subsequent search warrants outside of the city, investigators believe the accused were manufacturing firearms and explosives.”

Investigators added the four men they’ve arrested are Western University students. The school, which told Global News last week it was assisting police, did not return a comment request by publication.

Jerry Tong, 27, from Ottawa and three men from London — Zekun Wang, 26, Fei Han, 25 and Feiyang Ji, 21 — face multiple charges, including possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and unlawful possession of explosives.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

— With files from Global News’ Prisha Dev