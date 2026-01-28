Trespassing at Western University uncovers firearm and dangerous chemicals, 4 arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are facing charges after a trespassing investigation at Western University led to the seizure of a loaded handgun and the discovery of hazardous chemicals at a nearby residence in London, Ont., police said.

According to an initial release, the investigation began early Saturday morning when the Western University Special Constable Service arrested a man for trespassing on campus following a foot pursuit.

London police were called to assist at about 1:40 a.m., where officers located a loaded handgun at the scene of the arrest.

Further investigation determined a second man was involved in the incident.

Officers were then led to a residence near Chesham Avenue and Chesham Place, where hazardous chemicals capable of being used to create explosives were discovered.

There, two additional individuals connected to the residence were also arrested.

A 27-year-old from Ottawa and a 26-year-old from London have been charged with multiple offences, including firearm-related charges, resisting arrest, break and enter with intent and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

A 25-year-old and a 21-year-old, both from London, have also been charged with unlawful possession of explosives.

In a statement to Global News, Western University said it is “working closely with the London Police Service on this investigation.”

“Our top priority is the safety of our campus community, and we have assurance from LPS that the buildings involved in the weekend incident are secure and safe,” it added.

The explosives disposal unit assessed the scene and secured the residence, which has remained under police guard while the major crime section continues its investigation.

In its latest release Wednesday morning, the London Police Service said officials are continuing an active investigation, which will be extensive and ongoing on Chesham Avenue.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area as emergency crews continue their work, with road closures and a visible police presence expected to remain in place for now.