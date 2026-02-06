Wolfe Islander III turns 50 while filling in for troubled successor

Send this page to someone via email

As frustrations mount over the reliability of its modern replacement, the Wolfe Islander III is celebrating a major milestone: 50 years of service.

The ferry originally entered service on Feb. 5, 1976, replacing the Islander II, which had been intentionally sunk six months prior.

Half a century later, the vintage vessel is once again the lifeline for Wolfe Island residents. It was brought back into service last December to replace the new Wolfe Islander IV, which has been plagued by mechanical issues since its launch.

Frontenac Islands Mayor Judy Greenwood-Speers, who was in high school when the Islander III first arrived, praises the boat’s enduring reliability.

“We thank God that the Wolfe Islander 3 is still in such great shape, 50 years old, still running on time, still able to handle the ice,” Greenwood-Speers said. “It’s still the boat that we can trust. And when the gales get humming, that boat will power on through.”

While the Islander III is now seen as the dependable option, Kingston and the Islands MPP Ted Hsu noted that its reputation wasn’t always spotless.

“I have heard from people who lived on the island for generations that the Wolfe Islander III had a few rough years when it first came into service in the 1970s,” Hsu said.

Hsu suggests that in an ideal scenario, both ferries would run simultaneously to ease congestion. However, current staffing shortages make that impossible.

“The limit right now to even consider that is that there’s not enough crew,” Hsu said. “We’re already having crew issues … that’s already affecting the schedule of the current ferry service from time to time.”

Despite its age, Greenwood-Speers believes the Islander III still has life left in it.

“There are ferries that are still running that are 70, 75 years old,” she said. “It’s like a good car … if it’s well built and well maintained, it can go a long time.”