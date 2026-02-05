RCMP investigating discovery of human remains southwest of Calgary

Investigators with Alberta RCMP major crimes have been called in following the discovery of human remains near Eden Valley, about 100 km southwest of Calgary.
Few details are available, but RCMP said in a press release that the discovery was made on Feb. 4, after officials from the Foothills, Diamond Valley and High River fire departments were called to a grass fire located south of Eden Valley.
After the fire was extinguished, a burned vehicle containing unidentified human remains was discovered.
RCMP added that “no further information is available.”
Drones, helicopters and cameras help RCMP catch more criminals
Comments