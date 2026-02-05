Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating discovery of human remains southwest of Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 5, 2026 2:33 pm
1 min read
Investigators with RCMP major crimes have been called in following the discovery of human remains near Eden Valley, Alta.
Investigators with RCMP major crimes have been called in following the discovery of human remains near Eden Valley, Alta. Global News file photo
Investigators with Alberta RCMP major crimes have been called in following the discovery of human remains near Eden Valley, about 100 km southwest of Calgary.

Few details are available, but RCMP said in a press release that the discovery was made on Feb. 4, after officials from the Foothills, Diamond Valley and High River fire departments were called to a grass fire located south of Eden Valley.

After the fire was extinguished, a burned vehicle containing unidentified human remains was discovered.

Eden Valley is located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, west of Longview, Alta., about 100 kilometres southwest of Calgary. View image in full screen
Eden Valley is located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, west of Longview, Alta., about 100 kilometres southwest of Calgary. Global News file photo

RCMP added that “no further information is available.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Drones, helicopters and cameras help RCMP catch more criminals'
Drones, helicopters and cameras help RCMP catch more criminals
