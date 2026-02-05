RCMP investigating discovery of human remains southwest of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with Alberta RCMP major crimes have been called in following the discovery of human remains near Eden Valley, about 100 km southwest of Calgary.

Few details are available, but RCMP said in a press release that the discovery was made on Feb. 4, after officials from the Foothills, Diamond Valley and High River fire departments were called to a grass fire located south of Eden Valley.

After the fire was extinguished, a burned vehicle containing unidentified human remains was discovered.

View image in full screen Eden Valley is located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, west of Longview, Alta., about 100 kilometres southwest of Calgary. Global News file photo

RCMP added that “no further information is available.”

Story continues below advertisement