Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP investigating homicide in Red Deer

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 11, 2025 4:25 pm
1 min read
RCMP homicide investigators have been called out after the body of a woman was discovered inside an apartment in Red Deer on Monday. View image in full screen
Investigators with the RCMP's major crimes unit have been called out after the body of a woman was discovered inside an apartment in Red Deer on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called out to help investigate a homicide in Red Deer.

Police say they were called out to reports of a deceased person inside an apartment on 30 Street in Red Deer just before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When investigators arrived they discovered the body of a 21-year-old woman.

Police say the results of an autopsy determined that the death was a homicide.

The RCMP say they believe the woman’s death was the result of a targeted attack and there is no risk to the general public.

They’re also asking anyone who may have information about the case to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200.

Tips can also be submitted anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips, from the app store.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices