Alberta RCMP investigating homicide in Red Deer

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called out to help investigate a homicide in Red Deer.

Police say they were called out to reports of a deceased person inside an apartment on 30 Street in Red Deer just before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 10, 2025.

When investigators arrived they discovered the body of a 21-year-old woman.

Police say the results of an autopsy determined that the death was a homicide.

The RCMP say they believe the woman’s death was the result of a targeted attack and there is no risk to the general public.

They’re also asking anyone who may have information about the case to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200.

Tips can also be submitted anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips, from the app store.