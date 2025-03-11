Alberta RCMP investigating homicide in Red Deer

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called out to help investigate a homicide in Red Deer.
Police say they were called out to reports of a deceased person inside an apartment on 30 Street in Red Deer just before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 10, 2025.
When investigators arrived they discovered the body of a 21-year-old woman.
Police say the results of an autopsy determined that the death was a homicide.
The RCMP say they believe the woman’s death was the result of a targeted attack and there is no risk to the general public.
They’re also asking anyone who may have information about the case to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200.
Tips can also be submitted anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips, from the app store.
