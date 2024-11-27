Menu

Crime

Hells Angels member arrested in Red Deer

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 2:02 pm
1 min read
Police presence boosted as Hells Angels roll into Lethbridge to open new chapter
WATCH FROM JULY 10, 2024: The Lethbridge Police Service is advising the public of a highly visible Hells Angels presence at local events this upcoming weekend, as hundreds of members and supporters of the outlaw gang will be in the southern Alberta city celebrating the grand opening of its new chapter. Jordan Prentice reports – Jul 10, 2024
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team has arrested a member of the Hells Angels in Red Deer.

In a media release, ALERT said the 55-year-old biker, who is a member of the Nomads chapter of the Hells Angels, was arrested on Nov. 13.

He was discovered to be in possession of a handgun, along with multiple magazines for the weapon, ALERT said.

He was arrested, along with two members of the Syndicate Motorcycle Club, as ALERT alleges they were committing an assault.

ALERT said the biker, who it alleges attempted to conceal the handgun in a vehicle when he was stopped by police, was under conditions not to possess firearms.

ALERT has announced the arrest of a 55-year-old member of the Hells Angels in Red Deer who was found in possession of a Glock handgun along with multiple magazines for the weapon.
ALERT has announced the arrest of a 55-year-old member of the Hells Angels in Red Deer who was found in possession of a Glock handgun along with multiple magazines for the weapon. ALERT

In announcing the arrest, ALERT Insp. Angela Kemp said that “despite their best efforts to portray themselves as nothing more than motorcycle enthusiasts, the Hells Angels routinely find themselves involved in criminal activity and are a threatening presence in our communities.”

The charges include:

  • assault
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • careless use of a firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle
  • possession of a prohibited firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • failing to comply with a release order

A bail hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

 

