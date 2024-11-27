Hells Angels member arrested in Red Deer

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team has arrested a member of the Hells Angels in Red Deer.

In a media release, ALERT said the 55-year-old biker, who is a member of the Nomads chapter of the Hells Angels, was arrested on Nov. 13.

He was discovered to be in possession of a handgun, along with multiple magazines for the weapon, ALERT said.

He was arrested, along with two members of the Syndicate Motorcycle Club, as ALERT alleges they were committing an assault.

ALERT said the biker, who it alleges attempted to conceal the handgun in a vehicle when he was stopped by police, was under conditions not to possess firearms.

View image in full screen ALERT has announced the arrest of a 55-year-old member of the Hells Angels in Red Deer who was found in possession of a Glock handgun along with multiple magazines for the weapon. ALERT

In announcing the arrest, ALERT Insp. Angela Kemp said that “despite their best efforts to portray themselves as nothing more than motorcycle enthusiasts, the Hells Angels routinely find themselves involved in criminal activity and are a threatening presence in our communities.”

Story continues below advertisement

The charges include:

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

assault

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle

possession of a prohibited firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

carrying a concealed weapon

failing to comply with a release order

A bail hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.