Hells Angels member arrested in Red Deer

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team has arrested a member of the Hells Angels in Red Deer.
In a media release, ALERT said the 55-year-old biker, who is a member of the Nomads chapter of the Hells Angels, was arrested on Nov. 13.
He was discovered to be in possession of a handgun, along with multiple magazines for the weapon, ALERT said.
He was arrested, along with two members of the Syndicate Motorcycle Club, as ALERT alleges they were committing an assault.
ALERT said the biker, who it alleges attempted to conceal the handgun in a vehicle when he was stopped by police, was under conditions not to possess firearms.
In announcing the arrest, ALERT Insp. Angela Kemp said that “despite their best efforts to portray themselves as nothing more than motorcycle enthusiasts, the Hells Angels routinely find themselves involved in criminal activity and are a threatening presence in our communities.”
The charges include:
Get breaking National news
- assault
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- careless use of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle
- possession of a prohibited firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- carrying a concealed weapon
- failing to comply with a release order
A bail hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Comments