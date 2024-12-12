Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada Post, union resolve complaint over temporary layoffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2024 7:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada Post strike: Union files complaint after some employees receive layoff notice'
Canada Post strike: Union files complaint after some employees receive layoff notice
RELATED: Canada Post strike: Union files complaint after some employees receive layoff notice – Nov 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The union representing Canada Post workers says an unfair labour practice complaint over the company’s layoffs has been resolved.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers filed the complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board on Nov. 29 after hundreds of striking postal workers received temporary layoff notices while on strike.

The union said in a statement issued Wednesday night that a mediated settlement has been reached that requires Canada Post to notify affected employees that they are not on a temporary layoff.

However, Canada Post says that under the terms of the resolution, it reserves the right to make staffing adjustments in the future if required.

Click to play video: 'Canada Post strike: Rural communities anxious as labour dispute nears 1-month mark'
Canada Post strike: Rural communities anxious as labour dispute nears 1-month mark

Pressure is also mounting for the government to intervene, but federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon insisted on Wednesday that’s not going to happen.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

During question period, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pressed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on when the government would put an end to the strike, to which Trudeau responded that the best deals are made at the bargaining table.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Some key issues that Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers are stuck on include wages and how to staff a proposed expansion into weekend delivery.

In recent days, the two parties have been releasing statements criticizing each other’s proposals.

Federal mediation was paused more than two weeks ago because the two sides were too far apart and has yet to begin again.

The strike by more than 55,000 postal workers has hit the four-week mark.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices