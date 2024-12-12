Canada Post, union resolve complaint over temporary layoffs

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing Canada Post workers says an unfair labour practice complaint over the company’s layoffs has been resolved.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers filed the complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board on Nov. 29 after hundreds of striking postal workers received temporary layoff notices while on strike.

The union said in a statement issued Wednesday night that a mediated settlement has been reached that requires Canada Post to notify affected employees that they are not on a temporary layoff.

However, Canada Post says that under the terms of the resolution, it reserves the right to make staffing adjustments in the future if required.

Pressure is also mounting for the government to intervene, but federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon insisted on Wednesday that’s not going to happen.

During question period, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pressed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on when the government would put an end to the strike, to which Trudeau responded that the best deals are made at the bargaining table.

Some key issues that Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers are stuck on include wages and how to staff a proposed expansion into weekend delivery.

In recent days, the two parties have been releasing statements criticizing each other’s proposals.

Federal mediation was paused more than two weeks ago because the two sides were too far apart and has yet to begin again.

The strike by more than 55,000 postal workers has hit the four-week mark.