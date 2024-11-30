Menu

Canada

Canada Post union files unfair complaint over layoffs amid strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2024 9:36 am
The union representing Canada Post workers has filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board over the layoffs of striking employees.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the layoffs are an “intimidation tactic” that violates the Canada Labour Code.

No details have been provided on the extent of the layoffs, which Canada Post has said are temporary.

Canada Post spokeswoman Lisa Liu says in a statement that the Crown corporation has received the complaint and is reviewing it.

Liu says Canada Post denies any violation of the labour code.

The strike by more than 55,000 Canada Post workers over wages and working conditions has hit the two-week mark.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

