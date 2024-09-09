Red Deer senior accused of luring kids with candy to sexually assault them

Send this page to someone via email

A senior in central Alberta is facing several charges in a case that has RCMP asking parents to talk to their kids about possible interactions with the suspect who allegedly went by the nickname “candyman.”

On Aug. 10, Red Deer RCMP received a report that an older man had offered candy to a number of child victims, invited them into his apartment, and then sexually assaulted them.

That type of interaction reportedly occurred on several different occasions with different children, police said in a news release issued on Monday.

“Given the nature of the allegations, we believe there are other victims who may be afraid to talk about it,” said Sgt. Gary Kroeker of Red Deer RCMP serious crimes general investigation section.

A suspect has since been arrested and RCMP said they pose no threat to public safety at this time.

“As the accused is currently in custody, we want to give others the opportunity to come forward and assure them they are safe to talk to us, that we will follow up on the information they provide, and we will connect them with the resources they need to get through this.”

RCMP said if you hear discussions between kids about a man in his 70s with the moniker “candyman” who says he is in his 30s, offering them candy and asking for children’s phone numbers — or believe your child may have been involved in an incident related to the suspect — to please contact the Red Deer RCMP immediately at 403-406-2200.

RCMP have charged Red Deer resident Terry Haskell, 71, with:

Sexual interference with a minor under the age of 16

Sexual assault of a child under the age of 16

Invitation to sexual touching

Indecent acts

Two counts of breach of probation

Haskell remains in custody with his next court date set for Dec. 14 at the Red Deer courthouse.