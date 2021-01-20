Menu

Crime

Man accused of ‘exposing his naked body’ in doorway as children walked by: Innisfail RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 10:31 pm
Innisfail RCMP have charged a man after he allegedly exposed himself to children.
Innisfail RCMP have charged a man after he allegedly exposed himself to children. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

An Innisfail man was charged after allegedly “exposing his naked body” to minors, RCMP said Wednesday.

Police said a complaint was made on Jan. 13 about a man standing in the doorway of a home exposing himself as children passed by.

Terry Haskell, 68, was charged with four counts of each:

  • committing an indecent act
  • exposing nudity
  • failing to comply with court-imposed conditions

RCMP said Haskell is in custody and scheduled to appear in Red Deer court on Thursday.

Police said they appreciate that people reported the incident and have made the local school board aware.

Innisfail is about 30 kilometres south of Red Deer.

