Canada

Carney set to announce plans to ‘transform’ Canada’s auto sector

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted February 5, 2026 8:26 am
The federal government on Thursday is expected to announce a new strategy for Canada’s automobile manufacturing industry.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in the Greater Toronto Area for what is being billed as an announcement of “new measures to transform Canada’s auto manufacturing sector for the future.”

Canada’s automotive sector currently faces steep tariffs of 25 per cent from U.S. President Donald Trump and the president has threatened further tariffs on “all goods” from Canada over a trade deal with China.

Government and industry sources, who were not authorized to publicly discuss details ahead of the announcement, told The Canadian Press the strategy will scrap the electric vehicle sales mandate in favour of new vehicle emissions standards.

More to come

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

