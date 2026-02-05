Flames take season series with 4-3 win over Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – Rookie Matvei Gridin had a goal and an assist for his first multi-point NHL game to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Ryan Lomberg, with the game-winner, also scored for Calgary (23-27-6). Nazem Kadri, MacKenzie Weegar and Zach Whitecloud had two assists apiece.

The Flames took the season series against their provincial rival winning of three of four meetings.

Leon Draisaitl, with two goals, and Kasperi Kapanen scored for Edmonton (28-22-8) as the Oilers limp into the Olympic Break on a three-game losing skid.

Flames goaltender Devin Cooley had 36 stops to record the win and improve to 7-6-3.

Suffering the loss was Tristan Jarry, who had 21 saves to fall to 15-7-2.

Story continues below advertisement

The Flames never trailed with Huberdeau opening the scoring 3:12 into the game and after Draisaitl tied it, Gridin restored Calgary’s lead at 14:44 of the first period.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

With the lead up to 3-1, Draisaitl’s second of the game on the power play got the Oilers back within one at 18:26 of the second period.

Kapanen tied it 4:17 into the third.

Both teams now hit the Olympic break where they’ll be off for three weeks before returning to action in California where both will begin three-game road trips.

Takeaways

Oilers: Edmonton has now surrendered goals on five consecutive penalty kills thanks to Calgary converting each of its first two power plays in the first period. Edmonton lost on the road in regulation for the first time since the Flames beat them 3-2 on Dec. 27. They had been 4-0-1 since.

Story continues below advertisement

Flames: Gridin’s third career goal was his second in three games as the 19-year-old continues to impress on a line with Huberdeau and Morgan Frost. Joel Farabee has also played well of late with goals in each of the past two games, but he wasn’t able to extend the streak to three.

Key moment

A bouncing puck in front of the Oilers net went on net off the skate of Lomberg, forcing Jarry to kick out his pad, and Lomberg buried the rebound 6:44 into the third.

Key stat

Draisaitl (1,036) moved past Mark Messier (1,034) into fourth on the Oilers’ all-time points list. Draisaitl is seven back of Jari Kurri for third. Wayne Gretzky (1,669) leads, followed by Connor McDavid (1,178).

Up next

Oilers: Head to Anaheim to face the Ducks on Feb. 25.

Flames: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2026.