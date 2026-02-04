At least 9 Toronto police officers arrested in organized crime investigation: sources

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Police Association confirmed Wednesday evening that several of its members have been arrested as part of an investigation sources say is connected to organized crime and corruption.

Sources with information on the matter told Global News that at least nine Toronto police officers were arrested.

In a statement, the union said it was aware of the arrests.

“The Toronto Police Association is aware of several of its members who were arrested today,” the statement reads. “As a professional labour organization, we will ensure our members receive due process and wellness support as required.”

The union said it would not comment further on the investigation or the members involved, but said the actions of those arrested should not reflect the broader service.

Police have not yet detailed the allegations or charges.

Sources close to Global News however indicate the arrests are linked to Project South, a lengthy investigation into organized crime and corruption by York Regional Police.

Global News is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The police force said a news conference will be held Thursday morning in relation to the investigation. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween and Deputy Chief Ryan Hogan are expected to be joined by Toronto Police Service Chief Myron Demkiw.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at York Regional Police headquarters in Aurora.

Neither York Regional Police nor the Toronto Police Service have released further details ahead of the announcement.