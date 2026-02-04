Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

At least 9 Toronto police officers arrested in organized crime investigation: sources

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 4, 2026 9:06 pm
1 min read
A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. View image in full screen
A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Toronto Police Association confirmed Wednesday evening that several of its members have been arrested as part of an investigation sources say is connected to organized crime and corruption.

Sources with information on the matter told Global News that at least nine Toronto police officers were arrested.

In a statement, the union said it was aware of the arrests.

“The Toronto Police Association is aware of several of its members who were arrested today,” the statement reads. “As a professional labour organization, we will ensure our members receive due process and wellness support as required.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The union said it would not comment further on the investigation or the members involved, but said the actions of those arrested should not reflect the broader service.

Police have not yet detailed the allegations or charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Sources close to Global News however indicate the arrests are linked to Project South, a lengthy investigation into organized crime and corruption by York Regional Police.

Trending Now

Global News is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The police force said a news conference will be held Thursday morning in relation to the investigation. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween and Deputy Chief Ryan Hogan are expected to be joined by Toronto Police Service Chief Myron Demkiw.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at York Regional Police headquarters in Aurora.

Neither York Regional Police nor the Toronto Police Service have released further details ahead of the announcement.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices