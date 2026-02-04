London Knights’ 3rd period comeback earns a point in 4-3 OT loss to Kitchener Rangers

Send this page to someone via email

Sam O’Reilly scored twice including the overtime winner and Jared Woolley added an assist as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the Knights 4-3 at Canada Life Place on Feb. 4.

O’Reilly also had an assist on the night.

After a ceremony to honour the two former Knights before the drop of the puck, London got off to a fast start and piled up four shots on goal to Kitchener’s one shot through the opening minutes of the game.

Aleksei Medvedev came up huge several times, including a stop on Haeden Ellis who got to the front of the Knight net all alone but could not deke the puck past Medvedev.

Tanner Lam of the Rangers broke through on a power play at 17:48 of the first period to give Kitchener a 1-0 lead. Woolley and Ellis picked up assists on the play.

Jesse Nurmi’s fourth goal in three games tied things on the man advantage at 12:42, as he took a beautiful cross-ice pass from Henry Brzustewicz and buried his ninth goal in 12 games this season.

Ryan Brown picked up an assist on the plat and stretched his point streak to seven games.

Exactly two minutes after London had tied the game, former Knight Sam O’Reilly deflected a Jack Pridham pass into the London net for a 2-1 lead for the Rangers.

As time wound down in the second period, the blade of Medvedev’s right skate came loose and fell out, preventing Medvedev from getting across in his crease to try to deny Dylan Edwards. Edwards scored to make it 3-1 with 17.5 seconds remaining in the period.

Brody Cook got the Knights to within a goal with a bank shot off Lam and in at 6:32 of the third period. Then, 35 seconds later, Brown picked off a puck in the Kitchener end and ripped in his 15th goal of the year to tie the game 3-3.

In overtime O’Reilly carried down the right side of the ice on a 2-on-1 and wired a wrist shot into the low corner of the London net just 25 seconds into OT.

The Rangers outshot the Knights 36-23.

London was 1-for-4 on the power play.

Kitchener was 1-for-5 on the man advantage.

Mystery Bobblehead revealed

Since the announcement of the 2025-26 London Knights Bobblehead giveaway, fans have been trying to figure out which player was being immortalized in an infinite head wobble.

Clues provided by the team included a picture on social media featuring a player with brown hair hoisting the Memorial Cup trophy and hints that the player could be in attendance on Bobblehead night.

On Jan. 30 it was revealed that Sam Dickinson, now with San Jose Sharks, will be this season’s Bobblehead and that the first 1,000 fans entering Canada Place for Wednesday’s game against the Guelph Storm will receive one.

Up next

The Knights will host the Niagara Ice Dogs on Friday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m., at Canada Life Place.

The Ice Dogs won the only other meeting of the season between the two clubs.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.