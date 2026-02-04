Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating homicide on Louis Bull First Nation

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted February 4, 2026 1:24 pm
1 min read
The RCMP in Grand Prairie have announced charges against 3 people following an armed carjacking just east of the north Alberta city on Aug. 21, 2025.
File image of an RCMP vehicle. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP has confirmed one person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in central Alberta.

This comes after Maskwacis RCMP issued a shelter-in-place around 1 a.m. Wednesday for the Louis Bull First Nation, as police searched for armed suspects.

“We understand how situations such as this can make a community feel uneasy, but rest assured, your Alberta RCMP is doing what they can to ensure everyone is safe,” a statement by the Mounties read.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The shelter-in-place was then lifted about three hours later.

Investigators said they have made arrests, and there is no longer a risk to the public.

It is unclear if there are other injuries.

The First Nation is located about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton and is part of several that make up the community of Maskwacis near Wetaskiwin.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

— This is a developing story. More to come…

Click to play video: 'Maskwacis crash victims remembered'
Maskwacis crash victims remembered

Sponsored content

AdChoices