RCMP investigating homicide on Louis Bull First Nation

RCMP has confirmed one person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in central Alberta.

This comes after Maskwacis RCMP issued a shelter-in-place around 1 a.m. Wednesday for the Louis Bull First Nation, as police searched for armed suspects.

“We understand how situations such as this can make a community feel uneasy, but rest assured, your Alberta RCMP is doing what they can to ensure everyone is safe,” a statement by the Mounties read.

The shelter-in-place was then lifted about three hours later.

Investigators said they have made arrests, and there is no longer a risk to the public.

It is unclear if there are other injuries.

The First Nation is located about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton and is part of several that make up the community of Maskwacis near Wetaskiwin.

— This is a developing story. More to come…