Canada

Canada’s Wonderland releases May opening date for 2026 season

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 4, 2026 9:01 am
1 min read
A sign for Canada's Wonderland. View image in full screen
A sign for Canada's Wonderland. Global News File
Canada’s Wonderland has announced its opening date for the 2026 season and said it is hiring thousands of seasonal employees.

The country’s most popular amusement park, located in Vaughan, Ont., will open on May 3.

It is also looking to recruit 4,000 seasonal associates for the duration of the season. The park said it would begin filling the roles during a week-long hiring event.

Positions include ride operators, lifeguards, security, sales associates, park service attendants, and food and beverage workers.

They said hourly pay starts at $16.60 for all students under 18 years of age and $17.60 for those who are 18 years and older.

“We may be in the cold depths of winter, but we’re excited about the fun in store this season and have hiring efforts already underway,” human resources director Taneshia Khan said. “At Canada’s Wonderland, the fun and perks are just the beginning.”

Canada’s Wonderland is a 300-acre theme park with more than 200 attractions, including 18 roller-coasters and a 20-acre water park.

