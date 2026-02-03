Winnipeg Sea Bears re-sign hometown product Emmanuel Akot

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Sea Bears are bringing back hometown hoopster Emmanuel Akot after re-signing the Winnipegger for the 2026 CEBL season.

Akot is returning for a third campaign with the squad after the six foot, eight inch forward appeared in 19 games last year. He averaged 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 2025. He scored a season-best 22 points in a loss to the Niagara River Lions in July.

The 26-year-old left the team briefly last season to represent South Sudan in the FIBA AfroBasket tournament but returned for the playoffs.

Sea Bears general manager and head coach Mike Raimbault likes his versatility.

“Emmanuel brings a high level of athleticism, versatility, and the ability to make big plays at both ends of the floor,” Raimbault said in a media release. “He has guarded multiple positions the last couple of summers, and we are excited about having him continue to impact games in a multitude of ways.”

Akot has also played in Poland and the Netherlands after playing NCAA division one hoops for Arizona, Boise State and Western Kentucky.

“It’s an honour to continue wearing the Sea Bears jersey and representing my hometown,” said Akot. “The support in Winnipeg means everything to me, I’m excited for what’s ahead and ready to compete in 2026.”

The Sea Bears season opener is now just a little over three months away on May 9.