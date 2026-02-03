Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Sea Bears re-sign hometown product Emmanuel Akot

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 3, 2026 6:53 pm
1 min read
Emmanuel Akot gets a slam dunk for Team Manitoba at the U17 Boy's National Championships in August/2016. View image in full screen
Emmanuel Akot gets a slam dunk for Team Manitoba at the U17 Boy's National Championships in August/2016. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Sea Bears are bringing back hometown hoopster Emmanuel Akot after re-signing the Winnipegger for the 2026 CEBL season.

Akot is returning for a third campaign with the squad after the six foot, eight inch forward appeared in 19 games last year. He averaged 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 2025. He scored a season-best 22 points in a loss to the Niagara River Lions in July.

The 26-year-old left the team briefly last season to represent South Sudan in the FIBA AfroBasket tournament but returned for the playoffs.

Sea Bears general manager and head coach Mike Raimbault likes his versatility.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Emmanuel brings a high level of athleticism, versatility, and the ability to make big plays at both ends of the floor,” Raimbault said in a media release. “He has guarded multiple positions the last couple of summers, and we are excited about having him continue to impact games in a multitude of ways.”

Story continues below advertisement

Akot has also played in Poland and the Netherlands after playing NCAA division one hoops for Arizona, Boise State and Western Kentucky.

“It’s an honour to continue wearing the Sea Bears jersey and representing my hometown,” said Akot. “The support in Winnipeg means everything to me, I’m excited for what’s ahead and ready to compete in 2026.”

Trending Now

The Sea Bears season opener is now just a little over three months away on May 9.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Sea Bears Kick Off 2025 Season'
Winnipeg Sea Bears Kick Off 2025 Season
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices