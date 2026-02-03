Menu

Canada

Officer on scene of fatal Winnipeg police shooting of Eishia Hudson testifies at inquest

By Brittany Hudson The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2026 4:36 pm
1 min read
Christie Zebrasky, whose daughter Eishia Hudson was shot dead by police on April 8, 2020, holds a photo of her daughter in Winnipeg, Friday, December 11, 2020. View image in full screen
Christie Zebrasky, whose daughter Eishia Hudson was shot dead by police on April 8, 2020, holds a photo of her daughter in Winnipeg, Friday, December 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Details about the events leading up to a fatal police shooting were put into focus on the second day of an inquest into the shooting of a 16-year-old girl following a vehicle chase in Winnipeg.

Eishia Hudson was killed in 2020 after police responded to a liquor store robbery by a group of teens.

An agreed statement of facts read aloud in court determined Eishia was driving a stolen Jeep when some of the individuals who were in the vehicle with her robbed a liquor store and one threatened staff before taking off.

It said that a store employee reported the theft to police and described the suspects as Indigenous youth between the ages of 15 and 18.

The first person to testify was Winnipeg police Sgt. Dustin Dreger, who was one of the officers who attempted to apprehend the group.

Story continues below advertisement

Dreger told the inquest that liquor store thefts at the time were heightened and sometimes resulted in violence against employees and bystanders.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

