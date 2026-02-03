Calgary city councillors pitch ‘review and reform’ of transit’s downtown free fare zone

Send this page to someone via email

The future of Calgary Transit’s downtown free-fare zone could be under the microscope as a pair of city councillors seek an in-depth review into the decades-old initiative.

A notice of motion, drafted by Ward 6 Coun. John Pantazopoulos and Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Yule, calls for “a comprehensive review” of the downtown free fare zone, including the implications of eliminating it.

“The free fare zone came into force back in 1979, when it was just a bus free fare zone. It was a pilot project,” Yule told Global News. “It was when bus fare was 15 cents and it ran from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and so things have changed.”

Former Calgary mayor Ralph Klein operating the CTrain to commemorate its first day of operations on May 25, 1981.

Among things that have changed to warrant a review, according to the motion, are downtown activity, transit usage, safety concerns and fare compliance.

It says Calgary Transit continues to face challenges related to public safety, fare evasion, ridership and “the potential long-term objective of transitioning toward a closed transit system.”

The motion calls for city administration’s review to include the “operational, financial, ridership, and safety impacts” of reforming the downtown free fare zone, including the implications of establishing the area as a “fare paid zone.”

“There’s no predetermined outcome. At the end of the day, it might be an expansion, it might be a contraction,” Pantazopoulos said. “This, coupled with the fare analysis the City of Calgary is conducting, will make sure we have a better transit system not only today but tomorrow and the years ahead.”

The motion comes after city council narrowly voted 8-7 against eliminating the free fare zone during budget deliberations in December 2025. That move came just weeks after TD announced it was pulling out of its sponsorship of the zone.

Transit officials said at the time that six million Calgarians either start or end their trip in the downtown core, and the move could generate an additional $4 million annually for Calgary Transit.

However, Calgary Transit director Sharon Fleming warned that “less people will take transit” in the downtown core if the free fare zone is eliminated.

Although Pantazopoulos voted against the move, Yule voted in favour of scrapping the free fare zone. On Monday, he told Global News the motion, for him, is about being “intentional about transit subsidies.”

“We have different areas of transit that we’re subsidizing; a big one is our low-income transit pass, and I think that’s where we should really focus our energies on transit subsidies,” Yule said. “We want to turn over every rock when it comes to how we’re financing our transit system.”

Fare revenue changes, enforcement and fare compliance, the potential for a tiered or alternative fare structure, and cost implications are among some of the financial impacts the motion asks city administration to explore.

It also calls for engagement with transit users, including downtown employees, residents, students and visitors, as well as city partners, like the Calgary Downtown Association, the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Calgary and Vibrant Communities Calgary.

“Obviously, there will be a conversation on safety and operations, but I think the people who have the most to win or lose is going to be the downtown businesses,” said David Cooper, principal at Leading Mobility.

A map of Calgary Transit's downtown free fare zone.

The free fare zone stretches along 7 Avenue through the downtown core between the Downtown West/Kirby station and the City Hall/Bow Valley College station.

At $4 per ride, some transit users believe the free fare zone should remain as is.

“This stretch of transit down here should be free so people can get around without needing tickets,” said Craig Cachia, who added that the access to transit incentivizes people to come downtown.

“If safety would increase, then I would say it’s definitely worth it,” said Aidan Danielewicz, who often uses transit downtown. “As of now, where I’m paying to get on transit, it doesn’t feel safe to me.”

The motion will be introduced for a technical review at the city’s executive committee Tuesday, before a full debate of council later this month.

If it’s approved, city administration will be asked to return with recommendations and potential implementation plans by June.