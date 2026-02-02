Menu

Canada

‘Hard to believe’: Almost one year since B.C. mother Jennifer Provencal disappeared

By Kristen Robinson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 2, 2026 8:03 pm
2 min read
Jennifer Provencal remains missing after almost a year. Community members say they will not stop raising awareness about her disappearance. View image in full screen
Jennifer Provencal remains missing after almost a year. Community members say they will not stop raising awareness about her disappearance. Global News
It has been almost one year since 51-year-old  Jennifer Provencal was last seen in a small unincorporated community near 100 Mile House.

“There’s no way she would have just walked away from her family and home,” neighbour Lee Hunter said. “There’s just no way. She was not that kind of mother.”

Hunter lives on the property behind Provencal’s home and is still baffled by the disappearance of his neighbour of more than two decades.

“It’s hard to believe,” he said. “The questions just keep swimming in your head constantly, of course.”

Provencal was last seen on Feb. 5, 2025, by her husband, Tom Boulding, who said they had an argument at home. He said he left and returned to the rural Forest Grove property where they lived off-grid with their youngest son to find her gone.

Police suspect foul play.

Boulding has denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance, although he said police are investigating him.

Click to play video: 'Husband of missing B.C. woman says he is under investigation by police'
Husband of missing B.C. woman says he is under investigation by police

Hunter remembers the last time he saw Provencal, who is a mother of three, at the 100 Mile House Post Office on Dec. 17, 2024.

“She seemed very happy and her bubbly old self,” he said. “She was always a very happy woman.”

Provencal’s sister, who lives in Montreal, reported her missing last April, when she learned that her sister hadn’t been seen in two-and-a-half months.

“As far as Jenn goes, she was a sweetheart, a good mom,” Hunter said.

“I can’t imagine her walking away from her home or kids. For anything.”

Concerned community members and friends hold a weekly walk for Provencal in Forest Grove.

On Sunday, Canim Lake’s Tsq̓éscen̓ First Nation offered a drum song and ceremony. The community is encouraging anyone with information on Provencal’s disappearance to come forward.

“I don’t know if it’s an adult, if it’s a teenager, or if it’s a child, it’s time to do the right thing and talk to the right people,” Anita Coombe, a Forest Grove resident, said.

“Call the RCMP or call Crimestoppers.”

Provencal’s family is also inviting people to shine lights in purple, which is her favourite colour, to mark one year since she was last seen.

Click to play video: 'Cariboo residents rally for missing woman'
Cariboo residents rally for missing woman
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

