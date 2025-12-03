Husband of missing B.C. mother of 3 says RCMP are investigating him

Send this page to someone via email

A dedicated group of Cariboo residents is not giving up on finding out what happened to a mother of three who vanished from their small unincorporated community near 100 Mile House nearly 10 months ago.

Following five weekend walks for Jennifer Provencal in November, community members plan to continue rallying through the winter, as the missing woman’s husband confirms he is under investigation by police.

“We’ll be here every Saturday continuing to do what we’re doing, raising awareness – where is Jennifer Provencal, what happened to her,” ‘Walk for Jennifer Provencal’ organizer Anita Coombe told Global News on Nov. 29.

“Absolutely,” added Forest Grove area resident Tracy Huber. “Not going to stop, got to find her.”

A large billboard sign which reads, ‘What happened to Jennifer Provencal? Her life mattered. The truth matters. The community deserves the truth!’, has been erected at the only intersection in Forest Grove, just off Highway 97.

Story continues below advertisement

“Somebody, somewhere must know where Jennifer is, (or) potentially had contact with her sometime in February of this year,” said Cariboo-Chilcotin BC Conservative MLA Lorne Doerkson, who took part in the Nov. 29 walk.

3:02 Cariboo residents rally for missing woman

Provencal’s husband, who works at the local legion, has been absent from the walks.

“I can’t take part because they’re going on while I’m at work, but I’m glad they’re out there,” Tom Boulding said on Nov. 29.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I look at the picture of my wife every time I come in,” he added, in reference to a missing person poster of Provencal near where he parks his vehicle.

Provencal, 51, was last seen Feb. 5 by Boulding, who said they had an argument at home.

Police suspect foul play.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to her disappearance, Provencal had lived in Forest Grove for almost two decades and was known as the “Bead Barn Lady” because she had an extensive bead collection, sold beads, and made beaded jewellery, according to her sister.

For many years, Johanne Provencal said Jennifer sold her wares at the Vancouver Folk Music and Clinton Medieval Festivals, while also peddling beads and jewellery at local craft fairs.

View image in full screen Jennifer Provencal, on the right, celebrating her 50th birthday with her sister Johanne in May 2023. Johanne Provencal

Boulding has denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance although he said police are investigating him.

RCMP executed a search warrant on the home on Oct. 8, 9 and 10.

“They were back on the property in October…and were actually investigating me,” Boulding told Global News. “They had a search warrant for my computers and devices, places I can store data and all that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Boulding said RCMP have told him they’ve copied all the data from the electronic devices that were seized, but as of Nov. 29, he was still waiting to get them back.

Following their argument Feb. 5, Boulding said he left to get hay and returned to the off-grid property where he and Provencal lived with their youngest son, to find her gone. He did not immediately report his wife missing.

“I should have long ago,” Boulding admitted in an interview.

Provencal’s sister in Montreal reported her missing to RCMP on April 21, after she said she spoke with Boulding that day and learned Jennifer hadn’t been seen in two and a half months.

“I’m not good at confronting things I don’t want to deal with and I just didn’t want to deal with it,” said Boulding. “When I finally did get in contact with Johanne, she instigated it, she actually was the one that called from back east while I was in town going to our police station.”

5:35 Foul play suspected in B.C. mother’s disappearance

Global News has confirmed RCMP were on Provencal’s property the day she was reported missing, while a canine unit and search and rescue team scoured sheds on the three-hectare lot on April 26 and 27.

Story continues below advertisement

Provencal’s sister said she also gave RCMP consent to search her cabin on the property at that time.

While the mystery surrounding her missing sister continues, Johanne Provencal said she’s moved and heartened by the support in Forest Grove.

“It brings tears to my eyes, to be honest,” Johanne told Global News in an interview from Montreal. “The concern that people in the community have shown has just been really beautiful I think, and heartwarming and encouraging.”

Jennifer’s husband also has a message for the community members rallying to raise awareness about his wife’s disappearance.

“Thank you for putting any word out that she is still missing and people are concerned and want to, want the best for her,” said Boulding. “I appreciate that.”