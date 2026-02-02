ANALYSIS: Jets overcome some season-long obstacles in Florida

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets’ last win after allowing the first goal of the game?

Oct. 24 in a 5-3 win over Calgary at Canada Life Centre.

Saturday’s come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Panthers ended a stretch of 18 consecutive games that saw the Jets lose when falling behind 1-0.

Winnipeg’s only victory this season when scoring fewer than three goals? Oct. 20 — also at the expense of the Flames — when Jonathan Toews scored on a third-period power-play to tie the score at 1-1, setting the stage for Mark Scheifele’s game-winner with just under five minutes to play.

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

And Saturday’s win also ended a thoroughly frustrating run of 19 in a row where the Jets failed to overcome a deficit after 40 minutes.

So while every two points is a matter of great import for head coach Scott Arniel and his troops, some wins should have more meaning than others.

The Jets’ 22nd victory of the season would certainly seem to tick off all the boxes.

When asked about how his team pulled off Saturday’s win during a post-game interview, netminder Eric Comrie gave a simple explanation: “I think we’re a pretty good team.”

But unfortunately for Winnipeg this season, they just haven’t displayed those characteristics with anywhere close to the consistency of the previous three years.

Making up the deficit the Jets are staring at Monday morning to qualify for the playoffs speaks for itself.

But Monday night in Dallas, Winnipeg does have the opportunity to be, in Comrie’s words, “a pretty good team” for a second straight game.

If nothing else, at least there’s a goal for the Jets of re-establishing some semblance of the team they think they are, and the team their fans and followers expected they would be.