Canada

Pedestrian struck by snowplow in Nova Scotia dies in hospital

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 2, 2026 11:01 am
1 min read
FILE - A 54-year-old woman who was struck by a snowplow in Truro, N.S., has died in hospital, according to police. View image in full screen
FILE - A 54-year-old woman who was struck by a snowplow in Truro, N.S., has died in hospital, according to police. File/Global News
A 54-year-old woman who was struck by a snowplow in Truro, N.S., has died in hospital, according to police.

The Truro Police Service, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a parking lot on Queen Street at around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Much of the province was cleaning up after an overnight snowstorm.

“Our investigation is ongoing into this tragedy, and we can confirm that the involved snowplow was a private contractor, plowing snow in the parking lot of a car dealership, and the female was struck while walking across this parking lot,” police wrote in a news release.

Truro police add that the victim’s name is not being released until her family is notified.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

