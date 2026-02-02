Pedestrian struck by snowplow in Nova Scotia dies in hospital

See more sharing options

A 54-year-old woman who was struck by a snowplow in Truro, N.S., has died in hospital, according to police.

The Truro Police Service, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a parking lot on Queen Street at around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Much of the province was cleaning up after an overnight snowstorm.

“Our investigation is ongoing into this tragedy, and we can confirm that the involved snowplow was a private contractor, plowing snow in the parking lot of a car dealership, and the female was struck while walking across this parking lot,” police wrote in a news release.

Truro police add that the victim’s name is not being released until her family is notified.