Weather

Winter storm set to hit parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2026 6:18 am
Heavy snow is set to sweep through Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador today as a third storm in as many weeks moves throughout Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada says an orange winter storm warning is in effect for parts of eastern Newfoundland, where up to 50 centimetres of snow is expected in the Avalon and Burin peninsulas, including St. John’s, by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there’s a yellow storm warning in effect for northeastern and central Newfoundland with strong winds and up to 30 centimetres expected in and around Gander.

In Nova Scotia, the weather office has issued snowfall warnings for the eastern half of the province and Cape Breton Island, where 20 to 25 centimetres is forecast to fall by this afternoon.

In response, the province’s main power provider has activated its Emergency Operations Centre.

The weather is affecting the provincial government’s Groundhog Day plans, as it has cancelled its annual event at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park with the ever-popular Shubenacadie Sam due to the forecast.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

