Crime

Longueuil, Que. police find 2 people dead after responding to assault call

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 2, 2026 9:51 am
1 min read
Longueil police View image in full screen
Longueuil police vehicles are parked in Longueuil, Que. Monday, March 4, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Police in Longueuil, Que., are investigating after officers found two bodies while responding to an assault call overnight.

Around 12:45 a.m. Monday, officers were called to Bienvenue Avenue in Brossard for reports of an armed assault.

When officers arrived at the residential street, which is near Boulevard Milan and Grande Allée, they found two bodies with signs of injuries.

Trending Now

A 56-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

