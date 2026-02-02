Longueuil, Que. police find 2 people dead after responding to assault call

Police in Longueuil, Que., are investigating after officers found two bodies while responding to an assault call overnight.
Around 12:45 a.m. Monday, officers were called to Bienvenue Avenue in Brossard for reports of an armed assault.
When officers arrived at the residential street, which is near Boulevard Milan and Grande Allée, they found two bodies with signs of injuries.
A 56-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
