Raptors’ Barnes named all-star reserve

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has been named an all-star reserve.

The 24-year-old was named as one of seven reserves from the Eastern Conference on Sunday.

Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell, Atlanta forward Jalen Johnson, New York centre Karl-Anthony Towns, Indiana forward Pascal Siakam, Miami guard Norman Powell and Detroit centre Jalen Duren were also named East reserves.

Barnes became the sixth player in franchise history to earn multiple all-star selections, joining Chris Bosh, Vince Carter, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and Siakam. Barnes was an injury replacement in 2024.

He is averaging 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 49 games in his fifth season.

The Raptors are fourth in the Eastern Conference at 29-21 entering Sunday’s game against Utah.

Prior to the game, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said he expected “to have at least two all-stars announced,” on Sunday, with forward Brandon Ingram being the other. Ingram leads the Raptors with 21.9 points per game.

“I think what our team accomplished so far in the second year of a rebuild, the way Scottie is playing this season, the way BI is playing this season, I think those two guys deserve consideration, nomination and to be announced as all-stars tonight,” Rajakovic said. “We’ll take it. We’ll take both of those guys being in the all-star game.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2026.