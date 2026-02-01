Thousands rally in Toronto to support Iran uprising, call for regime change

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands gathered in Toronto on Sunday to show support for the Iranian people as a deadly uprising sweeps through the Middle Eastern country.

Protesters took to Sankofa Square to demand the fall of the Islamic regime, one of multiple protests in Toronto and across the country over the past several weeks.

Countrywide protests began in Iran on Dec. 28 sparked by an ongoing economic crisis that has sent the country’s currency into freefall.

While protesters were initially focused on Iran’s economy, demonstrators quickly pivoted to calling for a regime change, with some supporting the return of Iran’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi.

Some protesters in Toronto on Sunday said they supported Western intervention in Iran as the government violently cracks down on demonstrations within the country.

The Iranian government says more than 3,000 have been killed since protests erupted but other groups have put the death toll as high as 36,500.

