Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thousands rally in Toronto to support Iran uprising, call for regime change

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2026 4:13 pm
1 min read
Thousands gathered in Toronto to support the Iranian people and call for the fall of the Islamic regime as deadly protests continue across Iran. View image in full screen
Thousands gathered in Toronto to support the Iranian people and call for the fall of the Islamic regime as deadly protests continue across Iran. Sammy Kogan/ THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Thousands gathered in Toronto on Sunday to show support for the Iranian people as a deadly uprising sweeps through the Middle Eastern country.

Protesters took to Sankofa Square to demand the fall of the Islamic regime, one of multiple protests in Toronto and across the country over the past several weeks.

Countrywide protests began in Iran on Dec. 28 sparked by an ongoing economic crisis that has sent the country’s currency into freefall.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While protesters were initially focused on Iran’s economy, demonstrators quickly pivoted to calling for a regime change, with some supporting the return of Iran’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi.

Some protesters in Toronto on Sunday said they supported Western intervention in Iran as the government violently cracks down on demonstrations within the country.

The Iranian government says more than 3,000 have been killed since protests erupted but other groups have put the death toll as high as 36,500.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Iranians across the globe vent frustrations as internet blackout continues after deadly protests'
Iranians across the globe vent frustrations as internet blackout continues after deadly protests
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices