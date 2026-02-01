Menu

Crime

3 underage Quebec girls pulled from York Region home in trafficking investigation

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 1, 2026 3:02 pm
York Regional Police say three underage girls from Quebec have been found in Richmond Hill, Ont., and two males have been charged in a human trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
York Regional Police say three underage girls from Quebec have been found in Richmond Hill, Ont., and two males have been charged in a human trafficking investigation. Arlyn McAdorey/ The Canadian Press
York Regional Police Service (YRPS) has charged two young men with human trafficking in connection with an investigation into the disappearance of underage girls from Quebec.

Police issued a release Saturday saying they received a tip on Jan. 27 that three missing girls may be in York Region and were possibly being sexually exploited.

Within hours, officers traced the girls to a residence in Richmond Hill. Police say two of the girls were seen leaving the home with a man in a vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle and took the man into custody.

Concerned for the safety of the third girl, investigators entered the residence and located her safely.

A male youth was arrested at the scene.

Police say all three girls were under the age of 18.

The two males, one 23 and the other 17, face charges related to controlling, exploiting, or permitting sexual activity involving minors, as well as other offences.

Police believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information, or who thinks they or someone they know may be a victim, to contact the York Regional Police Counter Exploitation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6800 or by email at HT@yrp.ca.

