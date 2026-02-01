Oilers searching for improvements on defence

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Tristan Jarry found it difficult to evaluate his own game on Saturday night.

The Edmonton Oilers goalie gave up five goals on 20 shots to the Minnesota Wild before getting the hook in the second period.

“It’s tough. The chances we are giving up, some of the shots, they’re tough. It’s a lot of Grade A’s, a lot of breakdowns,” Jarry said. “So I think it’s tough (for me) to really think about your game at this point. It’s a whole team game.”

Connor Ingram made seven saves in relief as Minnesota handed Edmonton a 7-3 drubbing.

The Oilers (28-20-8) have now given up 25 goals over their last five games. While three of those contests ended in wins, Edmonton couldn’t outscore its defensive woes on Saturday.

“Everyone knows when we play the game that we want to put on the ice, that will put us on the better side of things,” Jarry said. “But to be on that side, we just have to tighten up and eliminate some of the chances.”

Story continues below advertisement

Conceding fewer goals is about getting back to basics, said defenceman Jake Walman.

Edmonton has given up an average of 3.18 goals per game this season, the 12th most in the league.

The Oilers simply need to play better defensively, said head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The amount of chances isn’t that many. The quality of the chances is something that’s got to be addressed,” he said. “It has to get better, more perimeter shots, less breakaways or 2-on-1s, odd-man rushes, those kind of things that are leading to goals. So, that’s what I see right now.”

Minnesota got on the board Saturday with a power-play goal 6:15 into the game after Curtis Lazar was called for high-sticking.

Wild defenceman Quinn Hughes sent a quick pass to an unmanned Joel Eriksson Ek, who skated into the slot and popped a shot into the top-right corner of the net, levelling the score at 1-1.

Story continues below advertisement

The visitors struck again on the man advantage late in the opening frame.

Jarry denied Mats Zuccarello but the rebound popped out and Eriksson Ek swiped it over to Kiril Kaprizov at the side of the net and the star winger fired it in to make it 2-2 at the 19:24 mark.

Edmonton’s penalty kill has conceded six goals on 14 penalties over the past four games.

Knoblauch said his team’s penalty kill has been “hot and cold.”

“In two of the last three games, we’ve given up, between those two games five goals-against. So, there’s your answer right there. You can’t do that,” the coach said. “Whether it’s not getting a save from your goaltender or giving up chances, I think it’s a little bit of both.”

STEADY WALL

Wild netminder Jesper Wallstedt stopped 39 of the 42 shots he faced on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Swede improved to 15-5-4 on the season and boasts a .914 save percentage with a 2.72 goals-against average and four shutouts.

Facing the elite skill of Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl didn’t spook Wallstedt.

“That’s what we have in Zuccarello and Kaprizov, too,” he said. “I see them every day in practice.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought when their top players were out, there a lot of times they were looking to make one or two more plays. And sometimes I was in position and sometimes I was a little out of position, but it worked out well.”

WILD WEST

Minnesota sits second in the Western Conference with a 32-14-10 record behind only the Colorado Avalanche (36-8-9). The Dallas Stars are a single point behind the Wild for third in the ultra competitive Central Division.

The Oilers are second in the Pacific Division, tied with the Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-4) on points but having played two more games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2026.