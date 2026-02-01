Hughes stays hot, Wild trounce Oilers 7-3

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Quinn Hughes scored, contributed an assist and made franchise history Saturday night as his Minnesota Wild thumped the Edmonton Oilers 7-3.

The star defenceman — acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12 — extended his point streak to eight games (two goals, 11 assists) and now holds the record for the longest points streak by a Wild defenceman.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Mats Zuccarello and Brock Faber also had a goal and an assist apiece for Minnesota (32-14-10).

Goals from Kirill Kaprizov, Vladimir Tarasenko and Tyler Pitlick rounded out the scoring for the Wild, while Jesper Wallstedt stopped 39 of the 42 shots he faced.

Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jack Roslovic scored for the Oilers (28-20-8), who had their three-game win streak halted.

Edmonton netminder Tristan Jarry gave up five goals on 20 shots before getting the hook midway through the second period. He was replaced by Connor Ingram, who made seven saves in relief.

Minnesota now has points in five straight games (4-0-1) and sits second in the Western Conference standings behind the Colorado Avalanche.

TAKEAWAYS

Oilers: Penalty killing has been a problem for Edmonton in recent games. The team has surrendered six goals on 14 penalties over the last four games. … Draisaitl left the bench for several minutes early in the second, but returned and finished the game. … Defenceman Evan Bouchard extended his point streak to four games with four goals, eight assists across the stretch.

Wild: Took control in the second with three straight goals and held on, despite being outshot 33-16 over the final two periods. … Kaprizov scored on a power play late in the opening frame to record his 30th goal of the season. He’s the first Wild player to hit the mark this season. … Swept the three-game season series against the Oilers.

KEY MOMENT

The Wild took the lead 35 seconds into the second period and never looked back. Ryan Hartman won a faceoff, sliced a pass to Zuccarello and the winger sent a shot soaring over Jarry’s glove to put Minnesota up 3-2.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

Oilers: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2026.