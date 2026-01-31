Quebec police set up post in Mont-Tremblant, one year after man’s disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

One year after a 22-year-old man vanished at a ski resort north of Montreal, police and his family remain hopeful that someone will come forward with a piece of information that will help find him.

On Saturday, Kathleen Toman, her daughter and a group of friends were in Mont-Tremblant, handing out lip balm, pamphlets and wristbands near the spot where Liam Toman disappeared during a ski trip with friends.

“Somebody does know something, we truly believe that,” Kathleen Toman said in a phone interview. “I know we’re going be able to solve this to bring Liam home.”

Quebec provincial police set up a command post on the site, next to billboards featuring photos of the smiling, brown-haired young man who disappeared almost without a trace.

Liam Toman was last seen leaving a restaurant in Mont-Tremblant at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2025, after a night out.

Story continues below advertisement

His family say he was last seen on camera walking back toward his hotel, but there was no footage of him heading back inside. A last call and text were sent from his phone at around 3:15 a.m., and he has not used his bank account, social media or phone since then.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

His wallet was recovered the following month near a parking lot within the resort, but searches by air, ground and water failed to turn up any further sign of him.

Police spokesperson Marc Tessier said the timing of the command post is important because some tourists who were there at the time of Toman’s disappearance might be returning for an annual trip.

“We know that Mont-Tremblant is a major tourist station, so maybe there are people who came last year, at the same time, who are back this year,” he said.

Kathleen Toman said the family is asking anyone who was at the resort at the time of her son’s disappearance to check their photos, talk to their friends, and think back on conversations that might contain a relevant detail, no matter how small.

“We just we’re looking for any type of clues that can lead us to some answers and help the police to put the puzzle together on where Liam is,” she said.

She said the emotions she’s felt over the last year are hard to describe, but she’s grateful to the community for their support.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s so surreal, this situation, and we’re all working very closely together to keep pushing to find the answers,” she said.

Toman said she’s also been pushing for better lighting and security in Tremblant village, and received assurances on Saturday that a plan is moving forward.

Liam Toman is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 130 pounds with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a black and dark green coat, black pants, a green plaid sweater and a white and black striped toque when he disappeared.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads police to his whereabouts.