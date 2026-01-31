B.C. RCMP help 71-year-old find shelter after 14 years unhoused

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP, working with the City of Burnaby, have helped a 71-year-old man who had been homeless for more than a decade move into temporary housing.

In a release Friday, police said officers with the RCMP’s Police Mental Health and Outreach Team first learned of the man in December after Metro Vancouver park rangers reported someone living in an encampment near Kensington Avenue.

Officers visited the site on Dec. 9 and found the man living alone in a heavily overgrown area that was difficult to access.

Police said he was receptive to offers of help and asked for time to organize his belongings before leaving the encampment.

Following the visit, RCMP engaged the City of Burnaby’s Intervention Support Team to help find housing.

Officers returned to the site in early January, providing the man with a warming kit that included cold-weather supplies and blankets to help him while arrangements for his move were being finalized.

On Jan. 19, the man moved into temporary housing, with longer-term housing plans now being explored.

“We are so happy this senior is no longer out in the cold,” said Insp. Amanda Harnett, a community programs officer with Burnaby RCMP.

City officials say collaboration between police and outreach workers is key to supporting unhoused residents.

“Our strong relationship with Burnaby RCMP is an incredibly important part of the work we do,” said Graham de la Gorgendiere, Burnaby’s general manager of community safety.

He said the city’s Intervention Support Team worked with more than 200 people last year and provided dozens of referrals to shelters and housing.

Burnaby RCMP say their outreach team conducted 197 visits in 2025 to support vulnerable and unhoused residents, working alongside community partners to connect people with housing, health care and other supports.