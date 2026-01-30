Menu

Crime

Two teens arrested in connection with First Nation double homicide in northern Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2026 9:22 pm
1 min read
The Surete du Quebec badge is seen during an operation in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Surete du Quebec badge is seen during an operation in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Quebec provincial police say two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with a double homicide in a Cree community in northern Quebec.

The teens were arrested by a tactical unit Friday in the community of Mistissini around 1 p.m.

Sgt. Élizabeth Marquis-Guy said the teens were meeting with investigators and will be arraigned on Saturday.

Police said it will be up to the Crown to decide on the charges.

The two male victims, Bedabin Neeposh, 30, and Daniel Benac, 29, died after being found in a bullet-riddled car on Wednesday night in the First Nations community about 600 kilometres northwest of Quebec City.

Provincial police said the fatal shooting was linked to organized crime and likely a settling of accounts.

The killings of the two local men badly shook the Cree Nation of Mistissini, with the community briefly under a lockdown order on Thursday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

