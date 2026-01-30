Winnipeg man charged with sexual abuse of two youths

Send this page to someone via email

Two separate cases of child sexual abuse last year have resulted in an arrest.

Winnipeg police say they learned about a man who was hired by a family to do renovation work.

Officers say during that time, the man allegedly formed a trusting relationship with a teenaged boy, who was sexually assaulted over an 11-month period.

The accused fled the city and was arrested in Calgary last spring. Several electronic devices were seized at the time, leading to a second teenager being identified.

Ryan James Knight, 44, was re-arrested earlier this week at the Headingley Correctional Centre, and faces a list of charges.

Police say he was previously known under the name Ryan Gabourie and was convicted of Sexual Assault, Break and Enter Commit Sexual Assault, and Possession of Child Pornography.

An amendment to Manitoba’s Change of Name Act was passed in 2024, which is meant to prevent sex offenders from changing their names.