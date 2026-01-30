Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man charged with sexual abuse of two youths

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 8:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man charged with sexual abuse of two youths'
Winnipeg man charged with sexual abuse of two youths
Two separate cases of child sexual abuse last year have resulted in an arrest. Winnipeg police say they learned about a man who was hired by a family to do renovation work and allegedly began to groom a teenager.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two separate cases of child sexual abuse last year have resulted in an arrest.

Winnipeg police say they learned about a man who was hired by a family to do renovation work.

Officers say during that time, the man allegedly formed a trusting relationship with a teenaged boy, who was sexually assaulted over an 11-month period.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The accused fled the city and was arrested in Calgary last spring. Several electronic devices were seized at the time, leading to a second teenager being identified.

Ryan James Knight, 44, was re-arrested earlier this week at the Headingley Correctional Centre, and faces a list of charges.

Trending Now

Police say he was previously known under the name Ryan Gabourie and was convicted of Sexual Assault, Break and Enter Commit Sexual Assault, and Possession of Child Pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

An amendment to Manitoba’s Change of Name Act was passed in 2024, which is meant to prevent sex offenders from changing their names.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices