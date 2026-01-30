Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Mark Carney, ‘Heated Rivalry’ star embrace on the red carpet

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 10:03 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Heated Rivalry’ star Hudson Williams helps Canada PM Mark Carney put on his fleece'
‘Heated Rivalry’ star Hudson Williams helps Canada PM Mark Carney put on his fleece
‘Heated Rivalry’ star Hudson Williams and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney got chummy on the red carpet for a gala celebrating the beloved series. Williams helped Carney into his character’s jacket before the two embraced, posed for photos and shared laughs together.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney swapped the Davos stage for a more playful red carpet appearance Thursday night at an event promoting the Canadian film industry, where he and breakout Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams cozied up for a photo.

Click to play video: '‘I’m not above taking credit’: Carney jokes he stood up to U.S., ‘greenlit’ ‘Heated Rivalry’'
‘I’m not above taking credit’: Carney jokes he stood up to U.S., ‘greenlit’ ‘Heated Rivalry’

Williams gifted the former Bank of England and Bank of Canada governor a fleece worn by his character in the Canadian-made show, which has received international attention for its portrayal of a red-hot love affair between two closeted queer hockey players drafted to the sport’s highest ranks.

Story continues below advertisement

During the photocall, Carney told Williams to “do the leg thing.” Williams obliged as the men showed the cameras their biggest grins.

Prime Minister Mark Carney poses for a photo on the red carpet with Hudson Williams, star of the TV series "Heated Rivalry" at the Prime Time screen and media industry conference gala in Ottawa, on Thursday, January 29, 2026. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney poses for a photo on the red carpet with Hudson Williams, star of the TV series ‘Heated Rivalry,’ at the Prime Time screen and media industry conference gala in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Later, addressing a crowd of industry professionals gathered at the “Prime Time” conference in the nation’s capital, Carney said Williams was his “new best friend” and commented that studios “south of the border” wanted to tone down the show.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“What is the point of that?” the prime minister joked, receiving a laugh from the audience.

Trending Now

The drama, which was made in Canada, could only be Canadian, the prime minister said, praising a country he said “celebrates what makes us different.”

“This is true soft power,” Carney said, in reference to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent Davos speech on the importance of wielding tools such as music, food, sports and other cultural commodities to strengthen a country’s global reputation and relationships with other nations.

Story continues below advertisement

He also noted the show’s significance at a time when the 2SLGBTQI+ community faces increasing threats to their lives and well-being.

“They’re also two young men who are terrified of being their fullest selves. And we live in an increasingly dangerous, divided and intolerant world and the hard-fought rights of the 2SLGBTQI+ community are under threat,” he said.

“Congratulations on creating a story that has struck a chord with so many across this country, around the world. Because of you, cottage season will have a whole new meaning this summer,” he continued.

The prime minister jokingly took credit for green-lighting the show despite not being in power when government funding was approved.

“I’m a politician, I’m not above taking credit for the Canadian funding that helped you share this story with the world,” Carney said. “I green-lit this thing. I stood up to the Americans.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices