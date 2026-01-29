SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Hyman scores, Oilers top Sharks 4-3 in OT

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2026 11:53 pm
1 min read
EDMONTON – Zach Hyman scored one minute and six seconds into regulation and the Edmonton Oilers came all the way back to edge the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for the Oilers (28-19-8), while Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard each scored and contributed a helper.

Connor Ingram stopped 17 of the 20 shots he faced in Edmonton’s net.

The Sharks (27-21-4) took an early lead with Collin Graf scoring 26 seconds into the game and Adam Gaudette making it 2-0 at the 1:35 mark of the first period.

Michael Misa rounded out the scoring for San Jose with his second goal of the season 11:40 into the opening frame.

Yaroslav Askarov stopped 28 of the 32 shots he faced in the San Jose net.

TAKEAWAYS

Oilers: A sluggish start saw the home side give up goals on the first two shots of the night before settling in. … Edmonton outshot San Jose 32-20 across the game.

Sharks: Briefly appeared to go up 4-0 midway through the second period when Barclay Goodrow slammed a rebound in past Ingram. The goal was waived off for goalie interference. … San Jose went 0-for-2 on the power play.

KEY MOMENT

Bouchard levelled the score at 3-3 with 58.1 seconds left in regulation, blasting a shot off from inside the blue line for his 15th goal of the season.

KEY STAT

Macklin Celebrini recorded an assist on Graf’s goal, marking the 90th helper of his young career. At 19 years, 230 days old, he is the second-youngest player in NHL history to achieve the feat, following only Sidney Crosby (19 years, 126 days) who reached the milestone in December 2006.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Sharks: Visit the Flames in Calgary on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

