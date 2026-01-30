Calgary police seek public help in series of residential break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are making a plea to the public for information to help find the suspects in a series of residential break-ins earlier this month.

Investigators say the break-ins took place between Jan. 15 and Jan. 23, during the afternoon and evening hours, and the homes that were targeted were backing on to greenspaces, ravines, parks and golf courses in southwest and northwest Calgary.

In each incident, the homes were unoccupied and entry was typically gained by breaking rear doors or windows.

Once inside, the offenders stole high-value items, including jewelry, watches, purses, sunglasses and cash.

View image in full screen Calgary police say the homes that were targeted backed onto golf courses, parks, ravines or other types of greenspaces. Global News

Police say the homes were targeted on the following dates:

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday, Jan. 15, between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., near Coronation Drive S.W.

Saturday, Jan. 17, between noon and 4 p.m., near Signature Heights S.W.

Saturday, Jan. 17, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., near Patterson Drive S.W.

Friday, Jan. 23, between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., near Hamptons Grove N.W.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or by email at satg@calgarypolice.ca.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.