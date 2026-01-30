Menu

Crime

Calgary police seek public help in series of residential break-ins

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 12:33 pm
Calgary police are asking for the public's help solving a series of residential break-ins targeting homes backing onto greenspaces. View image in full screen
Calgary police are making a plea to the public for information to help find the suspects in a series of residential break-ins earlier this month.

Investigators say the break-ins took place between Jan. 15 and Jan. 23, during the afternoon and evening hours, and the homes that were targeted were backing on to greenspaces, ravines, parks and golf courses in southwest and northwest Calgary.

In each incident, the homes were unoccupied and entry was typically gained by breaking rear doors or windows.

Once inside, the offenders stole high-value items, including jewelry, watches, purses, sunglasses and cash.

Calgary police say the homes that were targeted backed onto golf courses, parks, ravines or other types of greenspaces. View image in full screen
Police say the homes were targeted on the following dates:

  • Thursday, Jan. 15, between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., near Coronation Drive S.W.
  • Saturday, Jan. 17, between noon and 4 p.m., near Signature Heights S.W.
  • Saturday, Jan. 17, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., near Patterson Drive S.W.
  • Friday, Jan. 23, between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., near Hamptons Grove N.W.
Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or by email at satg@calgarypolice.ca.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

