Ontario’s police watchdog not investigating alleged assault on lawyer at courthouse

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is not currently investigating allegations that police officers assaulted a lawyer at an Oshawa, Ont., courthouse.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified of the incident by Durham regional police on Tuesday but has not invoked its mandate “at this time.”

The SIU says its jurisdiction is limited to incidents involving officers that result in serious injuries, death, allegations of sexual assault or an officer discharging their firearm at a person.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A statement issued by Sudine Riley’s counsel alleges the defence lawyer was left bleeding and swollen after Durham police officers slammed her head into a desk in an interview room where she was working last Friday.

Neha Chugh says the officers put their knees on her client’s back and neck, then dragged her out of the room in handcuffs and took her to the cells in the courthouse basement.

Story continues below advertisement

She says Riley, who is Black, also had her head scarf ripped off and her skirt raised in the process.

Durham regional police say they are taking the allegations “with the utmost seriousness” and working to obtain all available evidence as they investigates the incident.

However, legal organizations including the Criminal Lawyers’ Association have called for an independent investigation into what happened, saying lawyers must be able to work safely in Ontario’s courthouses.