Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog not investigating alleged assault on lawyer at courthouse

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2026 2:57 pm
Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) work the scene of police-involved shooting at the departures area of terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport., in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) work the scene of police-involved shooting at the departures area of terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport., in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMA
Ontario’s police watchdog says it is not currently investigating allegations that police officers assaulted a lawyer at an Oshawa, Ont., courthouse.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified of the incident by Durham regional police on Tuesday but has not invoked its mandate “at this time.”

The SIU says its jurisdiction is limited to incidents involving officers that result in serious injuries, death, allegations of sexual assault or an officer discharging their firearm at a person.

A statement issued by Sudine Riley’s counsel alleges the defence lawyer was left bleeding and swollen after Durham police officers slammed her head into a desk in an interview room where she was working last Friday.

Neha Chugh says the officers put their knees on her client’s back and neck, then dragged her out of the room in handcuffs and took her to the cells in the courthouse basement.

She says Riley, who is Black, also had her head scarf ripped off and her skirt raised in the process.

Durham regional police say they are taking the allegations “with the utmost seriousness” and working to obtain all available evidence as they investigates the incident.

However, legal organizations including the Criminal Lawyers’ Association have called for an independent investigation into what happened, saying lawyers must be able to work safely in Ontario’s courthouses.

