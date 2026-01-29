Battle of Quebec nod as Avalanche set to wear Nordiques jerseys in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

The Colorado Avalanche will wear Quebec Nordiques jerseys Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

The look recalls the heated Canadiens-Nordiques rivalry, known as the Battle of Quebec, that played out in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The Nordiques were founded in 1972 and played in the World Hockey Association before joining the NHL in 1979.

The franchise relocated to Denver in 1995 and became the Avalanche.

Backstopped by former Canadiens goaltender Patrick Roy, Colorado won the Stanley Cup in its first season after the move.

Colorado sports an NHL-best record of 35-7-9, while Montreal is 29-17-7 and is tied for third in Atlantic Division standings.