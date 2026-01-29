Menu

Battle of Quebec nod as Avalanche set to wear Nordiques jerseys in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2026 1:53 pm
1 min read
The logo of the former NHL team the Quebec Nordiques adorns a flag used during a pre-game ceremony by the Nordiques' successor, the Colorado Avalanche, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). View image in full screen
The Colorado Avalanche will wear Quebec Nordiques jerseys Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

The look recalls the heated Canadiens-Nordiques rivalry, known as the Battle of Quebec, that played out in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The Nordiques were founded in 1972 and played in the World Hockey Association before joining the NHL in 1979.

The franchise relocated to Denver in 1995 and became the Avalanche.

Backstopped by former Canadiens goaltender Patrick Roy, Colorado won the Stanley Cup in its first season after the move.

Colorado sports an NHL-best record of 35-7-9, while Montreal is 29-17-7 and is tied for third in Atlantic Division standings.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

