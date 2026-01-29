B.C. premier calls meeting between Alberta separatists, Trump officials ‘treason’

The Premier of British Columbia had some scathing comments about the Alberta separatist movement ahead of Thursday’s first ministers meeting in Ottawa.

David Eby said reported meetings between separatist leaders and U.S. Treasury officials to talk about separation “amounts to “treason.”

“I understand the desire to hold a referendum, to talk about the issues we want to talk about in Canada. We’ve got free speech, so that’s important. But to go to a foreign country and to ask for assistance in breaking up Canada. There’s an old-fashioned word for that, and that word is treason,” said Eby, who was among the premiers who spoke to the media ahead of their meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Eby has been at odds with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith over her desire for a new oil pipeline from Alberta to the northern coast of B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

2:09 Smith calls Eby ‘un-Canadian’

A report in The Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the talks, reports that leaders of the Alberta Prosperity Project, the group that is spearheading the separatist movement, have already met three times with U.S. State Department officials in Washington since April.

And one of the leaders of the movement, Jeffrey Rath, recently said on social media that he looks forward to “meeting with US Treasury officials next month to discuss our feasibility study regarding a 500 Billion USD line of credit to support the transition to a free and independent Alberta.”

View image in full screen Jefffrey Rath, one of the leaders of the Alberta separatist movement, posted recently on social media, about plans to meet with U.S. Treasury officials. X/@JeffreyRWRath

U.S. President Donald Trump has made no secret of his desire for Canada to become the 51st state. Last week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also appeared to throw his support behind the Alberta separatist movement when he said the province’s vast oil reserves make it “a natural partner for the U.S.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Albertans are very independent people,” said Bessent. “People are talking. People want sovereignty. They want what the U.S. has got,” Bessent added.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I think we need to draw the line at people seeking the assistance of foreign countries to break up this beautiful land of ours that our forefathers, our foremothers, our parents, our grandparents fought for,” said Eby. “You know, there is a line.”

0:41 Bessent says an independent Alberta would be ‘natural partner’ for U.S

Asked if he will be raising the issue with Smith during the first minister’s meeting, Eby said, “I think that all of us, myself, Premier Smith, every premier has a role to play to say that this is unacceptable conduct.”

The issue also drew the ire of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who called the reported meetings between Alberta separatists and U.S. officials “unacceptable” and “unethical.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Going behind Canada’s back and negotiating is unacceptable. We’re one country and we should all be sticking together,” said Ford. “We all know where President Trump stands. He wants Canada, and that’s not going to happen.”

Ford also called on his Alberta counterpart to speak out against the meetings between the separatists and the Americans.

“This is an opportunity for Premier Smith to stand up and say enough is enough,” said Ford. “Either you’re with Canada, or you’re not with Canada. I’m with Canada right across the board.”

“We need to be united, a united Canada. I’ve always said, united we stand, divided we fall,” Ford added.

View image in full screen Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks with reporters before the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Smith, who has been accused by opponents of courting the separatists, has so far not publicly denounced the movement, instead saying she would prefer to see a strong and sovereign Alberta within a united Canada, to which Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has responded by calling it “word salad.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Alberta Prosperity Project has also been holding meetings across the province to gather signatures on a petition demanding the Smith government hold a referendum on separation.

The proposed question on the petition is: Do you agree that the province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?

Despite the reports of the meetings between Alberta separatists and American officials, so far, the movement’s leaders have said they don’t think anyone in the movement wants to join the U.S.

2:16 3 in 10 Albertans support separation according to January IPSOS polling

An Ipsos poll, released earlier this week, said approximately 29 per cent of Albertans would vote to separate from Canada, but only half that number would support separation when faced with the costs and consequences of doing so.

— With files from The Canadian Press