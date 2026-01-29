Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

31 guns, fentanyl and cocaine worth $2M seized in Ontario crime bust

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 29, 2026 11:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'OPP investigation takes 31 illegal guns, fentanyl off streets'
OPP investigation takes 31 illegal guns, fentanyl off streets
WATCH: OPP investigation takes 31 illegal guns, fentanyl off streets
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ontario Provincial Police say 11 people are facing more than 200 charges after police targeted multiple criminal networks following a “concerning escalation of violence” in London, Ont.

The OPP, alongside London police, launched Project Alias — a year-long investigation that started in London — which looked into the trafficking of illegal firearms, fentanyl and cocaine.

Police allege multiple criminal networks collaborated to source illegal firearms and high-capacity magazines as well as drugs.

They also noted that while multiple criminal networks were identified, those involved are not associated with a single, known organized crime group or network.

Police also said the firearms all originated from south of the border and allege that two people were involved in sourcing firearms from the United States.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Several search warrants were conducted on Jan. 14 across London and in Toronto, where investigators seized 31 guns from states such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas, Ohio and Virginia.

Story continues below advertisement
Graphic of where illegal firearms originated from in the United States. View image in full screen
Graphic of where illegal firearms originated from in the United States. Provided / Ontario Provincial Police
Trending Now

As well, police alleged the criminal networks were also involved in high-level domestic trafficking of large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.

During their searches, police say they seized 12.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 4.5 kilograms of cocaine as well as other drugs in pill form. The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $2 million.

“To put that into perspective, 12.5 kilograms of fentanyl represents approximately 125,000 potential lethal street-level doses, enough to take the lives of a quarter of the population of London,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said. “Seizing this quantity of fentanyl has undoubtedly prevented overdoses and saved lives.”

Officers also seized other items such as high-end jewelry, cellphones and electronics, two vehicles and $64,000.

Eleven people — all in their 20s — were charged with 214 offences related to the trafficking of firearms and drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said nine of the accused were arrested and two remain outstanding, with arrest warrants being issued.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices