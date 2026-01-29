31 guns, fentanyl and cocaine worth $2M seized in Ontario crime bust

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say 11 people are facing more than 200 charges after police targeted multiple criminal networks following a “concerning escalation of violence” in London, Ont.

The OPP, alongside London police, launched Project Alias — a year-long investigation that started in London — which looked into the trafficking of illegal firearms, fentanyl and cocaine.

Police allege multiple criminal networks collaborated to source illegal firearms and high-capacity magazines as well as drugs.

They also noted that while multiple criminal networks were identified, those involved are not associated with a single, known organized crime group or network.

Police also said the firearms all originated from south of the border and allege that two people were involved in sourcing firearms from the United States.

Several search warrants were conducted on Jan. 14 across London and in Toronto, where investigators seized 31 guns from states such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas, Ohio and Virginia.

View image in full screen Graphic of where illegal firearms originated from in the United States. Provided / Ontario Provincial Police

As well, police alleged the criminal networks were also involved in high-level domestic trafficking of large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.

During their searches, police say they seized 12.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 4.5 kilograms of cocaine as well as other drugs in pill form. The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $2 million.

“To put that into perspective, 12.5 kilograms of fentanyl represents approximately 125,000 potential lethal street-level doses, enough to take the lives of a quarter of the population of London,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said. “Seizing this quantity of fentanyl has undoubtedly prevented overdoses and saved lives.”

Officers also seized other items such as high-end jewelry, cellphones and electronics, two vehicles and $64,000.

Eleven people — all in their 20s — were charged with 214 offences related to the trafficking of firearms and drugs.

Police said nine of the accused were arrested and two remain outstanding, with arrest warrants being issued.