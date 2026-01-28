Savoie carving out a role with hometown Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Matt Savoie isn’t sure how he scored the stall next to Connor McDavid in the Edmonton Oilers’ locker room.

What he does know is that the kid who grew watching the superstar centre would be amazed.

“I mean, if you told my 10-year-old self, he probably wouldn’t even believe you,” said Savoie, who grew up just outside of Edmonton in St. Albert, Alta. “But now, I just take it day by day and make the most out of the opportunity.”

The 22-year-old rookie is making the most of his first full NHL season, not only cementing his spot in Edmonton’s lineup but finding ways to contribute to the talented team.

He sits tied for 10th-most goals by a rookie this season (nine) and is among the league’s top-15 first-year forwards in scoring with 18 points.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch wasn’t sure what to expect from Savoie heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

Yes, the five-foot-10, 179-pound winger excelled with the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League last season. He finished second on the team in points with 19 goals and 54 points over 66 games and was named to the AHL all-star game.

But the NHL is a different level.

“We thought there’d be nights where we should probably give him a night off, let him reset, come back,” Knoblauch said. “But, you know, he hasn’t needed that. His game has been at a pretty high level.”

Originally picked ninth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2022, Savoie came to Edmonton in a trade for forwards Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio in July 2024.

He played four games for the Oilers last season, but spent much of the year crafting his game in the AHL.

“He’s a good hockey player. It’s not that he’s just lightning in a bottle. He’s a top NHL draft pick,” Knoblauch said. “He went to the American League, put his time in there, and showed that he can be a good hockey player at that level.”

This season, Savoie has played all 54 games for the Oilers and is averaging 13:59 in ice time.

Edmonton has used him at left wing, right wing, on the power play and penalty kill, and the young forward hasn’t been fazed.

“Matt’s been a very solid player for us this year,” Knoblauch said. “And when we started the season, we thought, ‘OK, he’s going to be on this team, and he’s going to have this role, some power play, penalty kill.’

“But we thought there’d be more dips, just because being a young player coming in the league, it’s hard to maintain a high level of play consistently. And he’s done a fabulous job at that.”

Over his last four games, Savoie has three points.

He was part of a highlight-reel-worthy goal in Edmonton’s 7-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday when he worked with Mattias Ekholm to give the Oilers a 5-2 lead midway through the second period.

Savoie picked up a loose puck at centre ice and sent Ekholm charging down the ice on a 2-on-1. The veteran defenceman appeared poised to slice it back in front of the net and the rookie kept his stick angled on goal, but Ekholm kept the puck himself and blasted a shot in for his second goal of the night.

Being a versatile player is important, Savoie said.

“I think the way I play the game, I think I’m a fast player, so I think my speed’s there on a nightly basis,” he said. “So sometimes when the puck’s not going in and I’m able to forecheck and create great looks other ways.”

He’s also carved out a spot for himself on Edmonton’s penalty kill, which is ranked 16th in the league (79.3 per cent).

Being part of the penalty kill helps Savoie find rhythm within a game.

“When there’s games where we’re on the kill multiple times, I think sometimes young players, they can get lost in the rotation,” he said.

“It’s nice to get into the game on the PK and contribute there. And I feel comfortable there. I’ve played there all my life. So I really don’t feel any different. Obviously, it’s NHL, so you’re playing against top players, and it’s been a good test so far.”

Part of what has impressed Knoblauch and the Oilers coaching staff about Savoie is that even when he isn’t scoring, the way he plays doesn’t hurt the rest of the team.

“He’s still a young player, and he’s still going to continue to get better,” Knoblauch said. “But right now we’re very happy where his game’s at.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28. 2026.