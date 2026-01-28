Calgary police officer dismissed for sexually exploiting a female colleague

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service has dismissed one of its officers over allegations of sexual misconduct.

A disciplinary hearing was held last week for Const. Mike Oakey, and a decision was handed down on Wednesday.

Oakey was demoted in 2024 after he admitted to sharing intimate video of himself and a female colleague as well as nude photos of her, without her consent.

In a statement to Global News, CPS said the officer does have the opportunity to appeal the decision.

Oakey has a 30-day window to file an appeal and his lawyer told Global News that he does plan to do so.

Until then, the officer will be suspended without pay.