Calgary police officer faces additional charges of fraud, theft

Calgary police say a 20-year veteran of the force now faces additional charges of fraud and theft after being originally arrested and charged in August 2025.

The charges against Calgary Police Service Cst. Bradley Tepper, 52, involve items allegedly stolen from several hardware stores in Calgary and the surrounding area.

At the time he was first charged, police said the total value of the items allegedly stolen was in excess of $10,000.

While he was originally charged with one count of theft over $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000, police announced Wednesday that Tepper now faces six additional charges, including:

two counts of theft over $5,000

two counts of theft under $5,000, and

two counts of fraud under $5,000.

Police said Tepper, who is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Dec. 17, has been suspended from duty without pay.