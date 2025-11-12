Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police officer faces additional charges of fraud, theft

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 12, 2025 8:59 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say a 20-year veteran of the force who was charged in August over allegations of fraud and theft involving hardware stores in Calgary and surrounding area, now faces additional charges. View image in full screen
Calgary police say a 20-year veteran of the force who was charged in August over allegations of fraud and theft involving hardware stores in Calgary and surrounding area, now faces additional charges. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police say a 20-year veteran of the force now faces additional charges of fraud and theft after being originally arrested and charged in August 2025.

The charges against Calgary Police Service Cst. Bradley Tepper, 52, involve items allegedly stolen from several hardware stores in Calgary and the surrounding area.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the time he was first charged, police said the total value of the items allegedly stolen was in excess of $10,000.

While he was originally charged with one count of theft over $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000, police announced Wednesday that Tepper now faces six additional charges, including:

  • two counts of theft over $5,000
  • two counts of theft under $5,000, and
  • two counts of fraud under $5,000.

Police said Tepper, who is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Dec. 17, has been suspended from duty without pay.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices