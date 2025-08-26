Menu

Crime

Calgary police officer charged with theft and fraud

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 26, 2025 5:20 pm
1 min read
A 52-year-old member of the Calgary police service faces charges of fraud and theft involving Calgary-area hardware stores. View image in full screen
A 52-year-old member of the Calgary police service faces charges of fraud and theft involving Calgary-area hardware stores. Global News
Calgary police said a member of the force faces several charges following allegations of theft from several local hardware stores.

Police said they received a complaint in August 2025, relating to fraudulent activity and multiple thefts  from hardware stores in Calgary and the surrounding area.

The items alleged to have been stolen over a period of 12 months, totaled more than $10,000 in value.

Following an investigation, the suspect was identified as a CPS officer.

Police said on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, 52-year-old Cst. Bradley Tepper, who is a 20-year-old veteran of the force, was relieved of his duties with the force and charged with one count of theft over $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000.

Const. Tepper is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 24, 2025.

