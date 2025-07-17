Menu

Crime

Calgary police officer charged with 2nd-degree murder to be back in court in August

By Ken MacGillivray & Michael King Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 2:55 pm
Court appearance for Calgary police officer charged with murder adjourned to August
WATCH: The case of a Calgary police officer, charged with two counts of second-degree murder following a slow-speed chase along Memorial Drive in May 2023, was back in a Calgary courtroom on Thursday. Michael King reports.
The case of a Calgary police officer charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting death of two people following a slow-speed pursuit in 2023 was back before a Calgary court Thursday morning.

Const. Craig Stothard, who was released on bail last week, wasn’t in court himself, but instead was represented by his lawyer, Don Macleod.

After a brief discussion, the case was put over until Aug. 27.

Calgary police shooting: May 29, 2023

Macleod told the court he needed time to review the sheer amount of evidence, including video from body-worn cameras, the HAWCS helicopter and video collected from witnesses, and the Crown prosecutor agreed to adjournment.

Macleod said he has also not seen the final report from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) that investigated the shootings and recommended earlier this week that charges be laid.

The shootings took place on the morning of May 29, 2023, after police were called to a report of suspicious people on private property, who then fled the scene in a stolen cube van.

Levon Fox, 39, a member of the Goodstoney First Nation, and 46-year-old Wesley Davidson died after they were shot at following a slow-speed pursuit along Memorial Drive in Calgary.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police officer charged with 2 counts of second-degree murder'
Calgary police officer charged with 2 counts of second-degree murder
