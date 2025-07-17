Calgary police officer charged with 2nd-degree murder to be back in court in August

Send this page to someone via email

The case of a Calgary police officer charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting death of two people following a slow-speed pursuit in 2023 was back before a Calgary court Thursday morning.

Const. Craig Stothard, who was released on bail last week, wasn’t in court himself, but instead was represented by his lawyer, Don Macleod.

After a brief discussion, the case was put over until Aug. 27.

Macleod told the court he needed time to review the sheer amount of evidence, including video from body-worn cameras, the HAWCS helicopter and video collected from witnesses, and the Crown prosecutor agreed to adjournment.

Macleod said he has also not seen the final report from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) that investigated the shootings and recommended earlier this week that charges be laid.

The shootings took place on the morning of May 29, 2023, after police were called to a report of suspicious people on private property, who then fled the scene in a stolen cube van.

Levon Fox, 39, a member of the Goodstoney First Nation, and 46-year-old Wesley Davidson died after they were shot at following a slow-speed pursuit along Memorial Drive in Calgary.