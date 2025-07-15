Calgary police officer charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary Police Service officer has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder after the occupants of a van were shot dead following a slow speed pursuit in 2023.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced the charges in a news release.

The shooting took place on the morning of May 29, 2023, after police were called to a report of suspicious persons on private property, who then fled the scene in a stolen cube van.

Police said at the time that additional calls were then received about the van driving erratically on Memorial Drive.

The van was driving at a slow pace, and police said at the time that, in their words, “rapidly changing dynamics” led one officer to shoot the occupants of the van.

Goodstoney First Nation member Levon Fox, 39, and another non-Indigenous man were killed.

Earlier this year, dozens of people who knew and loved Fox took part in a protest and march calling for a review into police threat assessment training.

Const. Craig Stothard appeared in court on Tuesday on the two counts and was released on bail with conditions.