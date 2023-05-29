2 dead, one in hospital after police pursuit, shooting in Calgary

See more sharing options

Two people were killed and another was sent to hospital following a police chase in Calgary Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a complaint of a cube van driving erratically and confirmed the cube van was stolen. Several intersections were closed to prevent the van from getting to the downtown core.

The incident began on Manning close northeast around 10 a.m. and escalated around 11 a.m. when an officer fired his weapon.

Two people are dead and one suspect has been taken to hospital, police say.

No officers were injured and at least one suspect is in custody.

Alberta’s serious incident response team (ASIRT) will take over the investigation.