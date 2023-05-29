Menu

Crime

2 dead, one in hospital after police pursuit, shooting in Calgary

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 2:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary police shooting: May 29, 2023'
Calgary police shooting: May 29, 2023
Footage from the scene of a Calgary incident with a stolen cube van where an officer fired their weapon.
Two people were killed and another was sent to hospital following a police chase in Calgary Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a complaint of a cube van driving erratically and confirmed the cube van was stolen. Several intersections were closed to prevent the van from getting to the downtown core.

The incident began on Manning close northeast around 10 a.m. and escalated around 11 a.m. when an officer fired his weapon.

Two people are dead and one suspect has been taken to hospital, police say.

No officers were injured and at least one suspect is in custody.

Alberta’s serious incident response team (ASIRT) will take over the investigation.

Calgary crimeCalgary PolicePolice ShootingASIRTSuspectPolice ChaseNortheast CalgaryStolen Vantwo deadCube VanOne in hospitalManning close northeast
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

