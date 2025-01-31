Menu

Crime

Calgary police officer charged with perjury and fabricating evidence

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2025 2:43 pm
1 min read
A Calgary police officer has been charged with perjury and fabricating evidence in a case related to an off-duty legal proceeding. View image in full screen
A Calgary police officer has been charged with perjury and fabricating evidence in a case related to an off-duty legal proceeding. Global News
Alberta’s police watchdog says a Calgary police officer has been charged with perjury and fabricating evidence.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says it was directed to investigate evidence provided by the officer in an off-duty legal proceeding.

ASIRT offered no details about the allegations in a news release but says evidence it gathered provided reasonable grounds to believe the officer broke the law and should be charged.

The officer was charged Wednesday and is to appear before a judge in Calgary on March 6.

ASIRT is not expected to release further details as the case is now before the courts.

The investigative body looks into cases involving Alberta’s police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of misconduct.

