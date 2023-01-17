Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police officer charged following off-duty domestic incident

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 6:53 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

RCMP have charged a member of the Calgary Police Service following an off-duty domestic incident outside the city.

On Jan. 14, the member was arrested in a neighbouring municipality and charged by RCMP with assault, assault by choking and forcible confinement.

“Given the domestic nature of this incident, the name of the officer will not be released to protect the privacy of those impacted,” CPS said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.
“He has been with the service for nine years and remains on administrative duties at this time.”

Trending Now

Read more: 7-year CPS officer charged with off-duty road rage incident

Read next: Mexico bans smoking in all public places, including beaches and hotels

The CPS declined releasing further information as the incident is under investigation by Alberta RCMP. The officer is expected to be afforded the right to a fair trial and appropriate supports from the CPS during the process, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary police released the information about the incident and charges “in the interests of public transparency.”

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceAlberta RCMPCalgary Police Officer ChargedCalgary police officer arrestCalgary police officer domestic assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers