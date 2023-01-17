Calgary police officer charged following off-duty domestic incident

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged a member of the Calgary Police Service following an off-duty domestic incident outside the city.

On Jan. 14, the member was arrested in a neighbouring municipality and charged by RCMP with assault, assault by choking and forcible confinement.

“Given the domestic nature of this incident, the name of the officer will not be released to protect the privacy of those impacted,” CPS said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

“He has been with the service for nine years and remains on administrative duties at this time.”

The CPS declined releasing further information as the incident is under investigation by Alberta RCMP. The officer is expected to be afforded the right to a fair trial and appropriate supports from the CPS during the process, police said.

Calgary police released the information about the incident and charges “in the interests of public transparency.”